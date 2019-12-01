Game Night: Region Semifinal playoff scores

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Southlake Carroll 49, Midland Lee 27

Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17

Region II Regional=

Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21

Rockwall 37, Klein Oak 27

Region III Regional=

Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35

Humble Atascocita 42, Katy Tompkins 24

Region IV Regional=

Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Amarillo Tascosa 46, Lewisville Marcus 14

Denton Guyer 42, Arlington 21

Region II Regional=

Spring Westfield 38, Hewitt Midway 7

Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21

Region IV Regional=

Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14

SA Northside Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Denton Ryan 58, Abilene Cooper 20

Colleyville Heritage 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 17

Region II Regional=

Frisco Lone Star 33, Dallas Highland Park 27, OT

Lancaster 34, Frisco Independence 10

Region III Regional=

Alvin Shadow Creek 36, Richmond Foster 31

Manor 17, Cedar Park 14

Region IV Regional=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 56, CC Miller 49

SA Wagner 48, San Antonio Harlan 46

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Lubbock Cooper 58, Canyon Randall 14

WF Rider 56, Wichita Falls 20

Region II Regional=

Aledo 34, Red Oak 14

Ennis 17, Frisco 0

Region III Regional=

Fort Bend Marshall 28, Huntsville 14

Region IIII Regional=

Manvel 55, Barbers Hill 35

Boerne-Champion 45, Sharyland Pioneer 38, OT

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Dumas 38, Decatur 35

Springtown 63, Andrews 20

Region II Regional=

Argyle 42, Brownwood 14

Waco La Vega 45, Melissa 42

Region III Regional=

Carthage 52, Crandall 21

Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0

Region IV Regional=

Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6

Lampasas 66, Needville 44

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27

Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14

Region II Regional=

Gilmer 35, Waco Connally 21

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28

Region III Regional=

Silsbee 35, Giddings 14

West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14

Region IV Regional=

Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22

Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Brock 20, Bushland 17, OT

Pilot Point 26, Wall 7

Region II Regional=

Gladewater 27, Winnsboro 7

Pottsboro 38, Malakoff 31

Region III Regional=

Grandview 45, Cameron Yoe 14

Troy 9, Whitney 7

Region IV Regional=

Columbus 34, Vanderbilt Industrial 28

Hallettsville 28, George West 21

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Abernathy 62, Friona 14

Canadian 55, Cisco 28

Region II Regional=

Gunter 47, Rogers 14

Holliday 33, Lexington 14

Region III Regional=

Daingerfield 30, Newton 26

Omaha Pewitt 53, Bells 20

Region IV Regional=

East Bernard 28, Comfort 6

Ganado 28, Poth 14

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Hawley 22, Sundown 21

Post 48, Stinnett West Texas 14

Region II Regional=

San Saba 57, Bogata Rivercrest 14

Valley View 33, Crawford 14

Region III Regional=

Groveton 42, Joaquin 28

San Augustine 47, Harleton 21

Region IV Regional=

Holland 26, Mason 0

Refugio 45, Shiner 43

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Stratford 25, Gruver 6

Wink 28, Vega 21

Region II Regional=

Hamlin 56, Wheeler 22

Wellington 44, Windthorst 14

Region III Regional=

Mart 59, Grapeland 8

Muenster 24, Dawson 14

Region IV Regional=

Bremond 41, Flatonia 35

Falls City 55, Granger 8

Class 1A Six-Man Division I=

Region I Quarterfinal=

McLean 59, White Deer 12

Region II Quarterfinal=

Rankin 78, Borden County 32

Region III Quarterfinal=

Blum 54, Saint Jo 30

Region IV Quarterfinal=

Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34

Class 1A Six-Man Division II=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56

Region II Quarterfinal=

Blackwell 62, Jayton 54

Region IV Quarterfinal=

Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12

TAPPS 6-Man Division I=

Semifinal=

Dallas Lakehill 52, Giddings State School 6

Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Frisco Lone Star 38

TAPPS 6-Man Division II=

Semifinal=

New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 34

Watauga Harvest 53, Bryan Allen Academy 8

TAPPS 6-Man Division III=

Semifinal=

Weatherford Christian 66, Spring Branch Living Rock 36

TAPPS 11-Man Division II=

Semifinal=

Cedar Hill Trinity 52, Grapevine Faith 14

Austin Regents 35, Houston Second Baptist 0

TAPPS 11-Man Division IV=

Semifinal=

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 29, Muenster Sacred Heart 0

