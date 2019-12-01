Game Night: Region Semifinal playoff scores

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Southlake Carroll 49, Midland Lee 27
Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17
Region II Regional=
Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21
Rockwall 37, Klein Oak 27
Region III Regional=
Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35
Humble Atascocita 42, Katy Tompkins 24
Region IV Regional=
Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17
Class 6A Division II=
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Amarillo Tascosa 46, Lewisville Marcus 14
Denton Guyer 42, Arlington 21
Region II Regional=
Spring Westfield 38, Hewitt Midway 7
Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21
Region IV Regional=
Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14
SA Northside Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Denton Ryan 58, Abilene Cooper 20
Colleyville Heritage 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 17
Region II Regional=
Frisco Lone Star 33, Dallas Highland Park 27, OT
Lancaster 34, Frisco Independence 10
Region III Regional=
Alvin Shadow Creek 36, Richmond Foster 31
Manor 17, Cedar Park 14
Region IV Regional=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 56, CC Miller 49
SA Wagner 48, San Antonio Harlan 46
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Lubbock Cooper 58, Canyon Randall 14
WF Rider 56, Wichita Falls 20
Region II Regional=
Aledo 34, Red Oak 14
Ennis 17, Frisco 0
Region III Regional=
Fort Bend Marshall 28, Huntsville 14
Region IIII Regional=
Manvel 55, Barbers Hill 35
Boerne-Champion 45, Sharyland Pioneer 38, OT
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Dumas 38, Decatur 35
Springtown 63, Andrews 20
Region II Regional=
Argyle 42, Brownwood 14
Waco La Vega 45, Melissa 42
Region III Regional=
Carthage 52, Crandall 21
Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0
Region IV Regional=
Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6
Lampasas 66, Needville 44
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27
Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14
Region II Regional=
Gilmer 35, Waco Connally 21
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28
Region III Regional=
Silsbee 35, Giddings 14
West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14
Region IV Regional=
Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22
Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Brock 20, Bushland 17, OT
Pilot Point 26, Wall 7
Region II Regional=
Gladewater 27, Winnsboro 7
Pottsboro 38, Malakoff 31
Region III Regional=
Grandview 45, Cameron Yoe 14
Troy 9, Whitney 7
Region IV Regional=
Columbus 34, Vanderbilt Industrial 28
Hallettsville 28, George West 21
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Abernathy 62, Friona 14
Canadian 55, Cisco 28
Region II Regional=
Gunter 47, Rogers 14
Holliday 33, Lexington 14
Region III Regional=
Daingerfield 30, Newton 26
Omaha Pewitt 53, Bells 20
Region IV Regional=
East Bernard 28, Comfort 6
Ganado 28, Poth 14
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Hawley 22, Sundown 21
Post 48, Stinnett West Texas 14
Region II Regional=
San Saba 57, Bogata Rivercrest 14
Valley View 33, Crawford 14
Region III Regional=
Groveton 42, Joaquin 28
San Augustine 47, Harleton 21
Region IV Regional=
Holland 26, Mason 0
Refugio 45, Shiner 43
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Stratford 25, Gruver 6
Wink 28, Vega 21
Region II Regional=
Hamlin 56, Wheeler 22
Wellington 44, Windthorst 14
Region III Regional=
Mart 59, Grapeland 8
Muenster 24, Dawson 14
Region IV Regional=
Bremond 41, Flatonia 35
Falls City 55, Granger 8
Class 1A Six-Man Division I=
Region I Quarterfinal=
McLean 59, White Deer 12
Region II Quarterfinal=
Rankin 78, Borden County 32
Region III Quarterfinal=
Blum 54, Saint Jo 30
Region IV Quarterfinal=
Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34
Class 1A Six-Man Division II=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56
Region II Quarterfinal=
Blackwell 62, Jayton 54
Region IV Quarterfinal=
Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12
TAPPS 6-Man Division I=
Semifinal=
Dallas Lakehill 52, Giddings State School 6
Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Frisco Lone Star 38
TAPPS 6-Man Division II=
Semifinal=
New Braunfels Christian 56, Conroe Covenant 34
Watauga Harvest 53, Bryan Allen Academy 8
TAPPS 6-Man Division III=
Semifinal=
Weatherford Christian 66, Spring Branch Living Rock 36
TAPPS 11-Man Division II=
Semifinal=
Cedar Hill Trinity 52, Grapevine Faith 14
Austin Regents 35, Houston Second Baptist 0
TAPPS 11-Man Division IV=
Semifinal=
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 29, Muenster Sacred Heart 0