Game Night: Area round playoff scores

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Area=
Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28
Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15
Region II Area=
Prosper 45, Mesquite 18
The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT
Region III Area=
Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35
Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14
Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27
Region IV Area=
Converse Judson 49, SA Reagan 20
Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 21
Laredo United 47, San Benito 28
Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Area=
Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37
Region II Area=
Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25
Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27
Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14
Spring Westfield 36, Tomball Memorial 26
Region III Area=
Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35
Region IV Area=
Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 6
Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21
SA Northside Brandeis 35, Schertz Clemens 21
Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Area=
Abilene Cooper 35, Azle 28
Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 17
N. Richland Hills Birdville 41, Lubbock Monterey 23
Region II Area=
Frisco Independence 45, Texarkana Texas 30
Frisco Lone Star 45, College Station 30
Lancaster 58, McKinney North 28
Region III Area=
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Hutto 14
Manor 45, New Caney Porter 6
Region IV Area=
San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Area=
Canyon Randall 35, Canutillo 14
Lubbock Cooper 49, EP Burges 7
Wichita Falls 42, Parkland 14
Region II Area=
Aledo 52, Royse City 24
Ennis 17, Burleson Centennial 13
Frisco 18, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0
Region III Area=
Barbers Hill 47, Whitehouse 24
Fort Bend Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27
Manvel 62, Rosenberg Lamar 34
Region IV Area=
Boerne-Champion 42, Port Lavaca Calhoun 32
Brenham 56, Alice 37
CC Calallen 53, Kerrville Tivy 35
Sharyland Pioneer 28, Pflugerville Weiss 21
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Area=
Andrews 56, Pampa 40
Region II Area=
Brownwood 37, Alvarado 35
Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13
Region III Area=
Carthage 55, Lumberton 17
Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14
Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14
Region IV Area=
Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6
Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7
Needville 62, Boerne 24
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Area=
Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42
Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23
Midland Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16
Region II Area=
Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14
Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17
Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14
Region III Area=
Bellville 54, Jasper 35
Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Silsbee 45, Smithville 13
West Orange-Stark 42, La Grange 14
Region IV Area=
Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13
Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25
Sinton 41, Llano 34
Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Area=
Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10
Pilot Point 51, Slaton 0
Wall 35, Shallowater 20
Region II Area=
Gladewater 72, Van Alstyne 43
Pottsboro 47, Gladewater Sabine 35
Winnsboro 28, SA Madison 20
Region III Area=
Cameron Yoe 21, Diboll 6
Grandview 43, East Chambers 29
Troy 50, Crockett 33
Whitney 27, Franklin 7
Region IV Area=
Columbus 21, Universal City Randolph 16
George West 12, Edna 3
Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 28
Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Marion 7
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Area=
Abernathy 50, Childress 14
Canadian 49, Coahoma 14
Cisco 54, Crane 21
Region II Area=
Gunter 27, Clifton 14
Holliday 17, Palmer 14
Lexington 28, WF City View 7
Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14
Region III Area=
Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6
Newton 48, Troup 14
Omaha Pewitt 55, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24
Region IV Area=
Comfort 28, Stockdale 7
East Bernard 41, Natalia 7
Ganado 23, CC London 16
Poth 23, El Maton Tidehaven 7
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Area=
Post 28, Ozona 0
Stinnett West Texas 56, Seymour 26
Sundown 45, Lindsay 21
Region II Area=
Bogata Rivercrest 28, De Leon 19
Crawford 35, Honey Grove 18
Valley View 41, Italy 20
Region III Area=
Groveton 55, Big Sandy 27
Harleton 39, Price Carlisle 27
Joaquin 25, Alto 21
San Augustine 84, Normangee 46
Region IV Area=
Holland 57, Three Rivers 0
Mason 41, Weimar 8
Shiner 55, Hearne 0
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Area=
Gruver 59, Van Horn 26
Vega 55, Sudan 14
Region II Area=
Wellington 50, Christoval 22
Wheeler 65, Eldorado 13
Windthorst 24, Albany 20
Region III Area=
Grapeland 54, Cumby 22
Mart 53, Detroit 0
Muenster 42, Lovelady 6
Region IV Area=
Bremond 56, Agua Dulce 24
Falls City 41, Chilton 7
Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24
Granger 55, Bruni 15
Class 1A Six-Man Division I=
Region I Regional=
McLean 54, Spur 8
White Deer 80, Ira 50
Region II Regional=
Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24
Region III Regional=
Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16
Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22
Region IV Regional=
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62
Jonesboro 46, Eden 36
Class 1A Six-Man Division II=
Region I Regional=
Groom 54, Whitharral 8
Matador Motley County 60, Anton 13
Region II Regional=
Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0
Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32
Region IV Regional=
Oakwood 60, Blanket 20
Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29
TAIAO Division I=
Seminfinal=
SA FEAST 54, Williamson County Home School 40
Tribe Consolidated 70, Fort Worth THESA 7
TAPPS 6-Man Division I=
Regional=
Dallas Lakehill 45, Lucas Christian 0
TAPPS Division I=
Regional=
Plano John Paul II 49, FW Nolan 15
TAPPS Division II=
Regional=
Austin Regents 34, Houston Lutheran South 13
Grapevine Faith 21, Dallas Christian 17
Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0
TAPPS Division III=
Regional=
Boerne Geneva 21, Bay Area Christian 16
Colleyville Covenant 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 20
Lubbock Christian 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 34
The Woodlands Christian 49, Austin TSD 21
TAPPS Division IV=
Regional=
FW Lake Country 34, Tomball Rosehill 7
Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12