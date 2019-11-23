Game Night: Area round playoff scores

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) — There wasn't a second half let down Friday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Longhorns responded from their first loss of the season with a 62-45 workman-like win over the Cal Golden Bears at the 2K Empire Classic. After being outscored by 21 in the second half against Georgetown Thursday night, Texas turned a four-point halftime lead into a comfortable win over the Golden Bears.