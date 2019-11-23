Game Night: Area round playoff scores

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28

Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15

Region II Area=

Prosper 45, Mesquite 18

The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT

Region III Area=

Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35

Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14

Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27

Region IV Area=

Converse Judson 49, SA Reagan 20

Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 21

Laredo United 47, San Benito 28

Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37

Region II Area=

Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25

Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27

Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14

Spring Westfield 36, Tomball Memorial 26

Region III Area=

Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35

Region IV Area=

Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 6

Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21

SA Northside Brandeis 35, Schertz Clemens 21

Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Abilene Cooper 35, Azle 28

Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 17

N. Richland Hills Birdville 41, Lubbock Monterey 23

Region II Area=

Frisco Independence 45, Texarkana Texas 30

Frisco Lone Star 45, College Station 30

Lancaster 58, McKinney North 28

Region III Area=

Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Hutto 14

Manor 45, New Caney Porter 6

Region IV Area=

San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canyon Randall 35, Canutillo 14

Lubbock Cooper 49, EP Burges 7

Wichita Falls 42, Parkland 14

Region II Area=

Aledo 52, Royse City 24

Ennis 17, Burleson Centennial 13

Frisco 18, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0

Region III Area=

Barbers Hill 47, Whitehouse 24

Fort Bend Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27

Manvel 62, Rosenberg Lamar 34

Region IV Area=

Boerne-Champion 42, Port Lavaca Calhoun 32

Brenham 56, Alice 37

CC Calallen 53, Kerrville Tivy 35

Sharyland Pioneer 28, Pflugerville Weiss 21

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Andrews 56, Pampa 40

Region II Area=

Brownwood 37, Alvarado 35

Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13

Region III Area=

Carthage 55, Lumberton 17

Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14

Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14

Region IV Area=

Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6

Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7

Needville 62, Boerne 24

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42

Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23

Midland Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16

Region II Area=

Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14

Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17

Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14

Region III Area=

Bellville 54, Jasper 35

Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Silsbee 45, Smithville 13

West Orange-Stark 42, La Grange 14

Region IV Area=

Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13

Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25

Sinton 41, Llano 34

Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10

Pilot Point 51, Slaton 0

Wall 35, Shallowater 20

Region II Area=

Gladewater 72, Van Alstyne 43

Pottsboro 47, Gladewater Sabine 35

Winnsboro 28, SA Madison 20

Region III Area=

Cameron Yoe 21, Diboll 6

Grandview 43, East Chambers 29

Troy 50, Crockett 33

Whitney 27, Franklin 7

Region IV Area=

Columbus 21, Universal City Randolph 16

George West 12, Edna 3

Hallettsville 35, Jourdanton 28

Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Marion 7

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Abernathy 50, Childress 14

Canadian 49, Coahoma 14

Cisco 54, Crane 21

Region II Area=

Gunter 27, Clifton 14

Holliday 17, Palmer 14

Lexington 28, WF City View 7

Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14

Region III Area=

Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6

Newton 48, Troup 14

Omaha Pewitt 55, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24

Region IV Area=

Comfort 28, Stockdale 7

East Bernard 41, Natalia 7

Ganado 23, CC London 16

Poth 23, El Maton Tidehaven 7

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Post 28, Ozona 0

Stinnett West Texas 56, Seymour 26

Sundown 45, Lindsay 21

Region II Area=

Bogata Rivercrest 28, De Leon 19

Crawford 35, Honey Grove 18

Valley View 41, Italy 20

Region III Area=

Groveton 55, Big Sandy 27

Harleton 39, Price Carlisle 27

Joaquin 25, Alto 21

San Augustine 84, Normangee 46

Region IV Area=

Holland 57, Three Rivers 0

Mason 41, Weimar 8

Shiner 55, Hearne 0

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Gruver 59, Van Horn 26

Vega 55, Sudan 14

Region II Area=

Wellington 50, Christoval 22

Wheeler 65, Eldorado 13

Windthorst 24, Albany 20

Region III Area=

Grapeland 54, Cumby 22

Mart 53, Detroit 0

Muenster 42, Lovelady 6

Region IV Area=

Bremond 56, Agua Dulce 24

Falls City 41, Chilton 7

Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24

Granger 55, Bruni 15

Class 1A Six-Man Division I=

Region I Regional=

McLean 54, Spur 8

White Deer 80, Ira 50

Region II Regional=

Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24

Region III Regional=

Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16

Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22

Region IV Regional=

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62

Jonesboro 46, Eden 36

Class 1A Six-Man Division II=

Region I Regional=

Groom 54, Whitharral 8

Matador Motley County 60, Anton 13

Region II Regional=

Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0

Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32

Region IV Regional=

Oakwood 60, Blanket 20

Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29

TAIAO Division I=

Seminfinal=

SA FEAST 54, Williamson County Home School 40

Tribe Consolidated 70, Fort Worth THESA 7

TAPPS 6-Man Division I=

Regional=

Dallas Lakehill 45, Lucas Christian 0

TAPPS Division I=

Regional=

Plano John Paul II 49, FW Nolan 15

TAPPS Division II=

Regional=

Austin Regents 34, Houston Lutheran South 13

Grapevine Faith 21, Dallas Christian 17

Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0

TAPPS Division III=

Regional=

Boerne Geneva 21, Bay Area Christian 16

Colleyville Covenant 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 20

Lubbock Christian 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 34

The Woodlands Christian 49, Austin TSD 21

TAPPS Division IV=

Regional=

FW Lake Country 34, Tomball Rosehill 7

Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12

