PORTLAND, Ore. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns basketball pledge Ron Holland scored 15 points to help lead Team USA to a 90-84 win over the World team Saturday in the Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center.

Holland stuffed the stat sheet for Team USA. In addition to his team-high point total, he also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds with six assists. He was a menace on the defensive end as well with six steals, helping Team USA force 26 turnovers by the World team.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Holland shot 3-for-9 from the field and 9-for-10 from the foul line in 26 minutes. Bronny James, son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James, scored 11 points.

It’s the fifth win for Team USA in the last six Hoop Summit events, which pits USA Basketball’s Junior National Team against a team of high school-aged all-stars from around the world. The game has been held in Portland, Oregon since 2008 and dates back to 1995. It was held in San Antonio twice in 2004 and 1998.

Holland is the 10th Longhorn recruit to play in the event. Texas freshman Dillon Mitchell played for Team USA last year and Kevin Durant was on the 2006 squad.

Texas recruits in the Nike Hoop Summit

Ron Holland, 2023

Dillon Mitchell, 2022

Mo Bamba, 2017

Jarrett Allen, 2016

Myles Turner, 2014

Avery Bradley, 2009

Kevin Durant, 2006

Mike Williams, 2004

Kris Clack, 1995

For the first time in the event’s history, a girls’ game was held in conjunction with the boys’ game. Mikaylah Williams led Tema USA with 22 points to a 100-79 win over the World team.

Madison Booker, who will play for the Longhorns next season, logged 23 minutes and scored eight points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.