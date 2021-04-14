FULL INTERVIEW: Matthew McConaughey fired up for Austin FC’s first match

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey doesn’t seem to do anything half speed, so it’s no surprise that he’s all in on one of his newest ventures — Austin FC.

“I’m investing my time, money and self into things now that are legacy choices. Things that I want to build in the long run, that I want to have alive when I’m on my death bed…that I want to hand off to my children that they can hand off to their children, stuff that will outlive me, that’s what I’m trying to put my time into now,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey became a minority owner in Austin FC in August 2019. Sure, he has a stake in the club, but he’s also one of their biggest fans.

“I’m not switching hats, I can make business decisions with my green head band while I’m beating my drum as well,” McConaughey said.

McConaughey is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but his biggest job at the current time is building a culture around Austin FC.

McConaughey described the development of Austin’s first professional franchise as a “100-year war.” The Academy Award winner knows the 2021 season is the first of many steps in building the club into a contender.

It won’t happen overnight, but McConaughey is confident that the leadership in place at Austin FC will build a winner.

One of the first free agents to sign with Austin FC was veteran Matt Besler. Besler arrived in style with a video in full McConaughey voice and gestures that he posted on social media.

“I told him, not a bad imitation, not the best I’ve heard but not bad,” McConaughey said.

You can watch the entire KXAN conversation with McConaughey including an unprompted “alright, alright, alright” in the video player above.