Frustration between Ramey and Jones leads to 2nd half meltdown for Texas as they lose to West Virginia

AUSTIN (KXAN) —It was going great for Texas for the first 25 minutes of action. Then, a dustup between two teammates changed the course of the game in the second half, resulting in an 84-82 loss to No. 13 West Virginia.

Texas was up by 14 points with 15:52 remaining in the game when Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey got into an altercation during a timeout. Ramey had to be physically restrained by Matt Coleman. Fran Fraschilla, the color commentator for ESPN, said on the broadcast that Ramey was upset at Jones for losing his man during a change of possession.

After the game, the Ramey acknowledged that they were upset with each other but insisted the anger was just a heat of the moment thing and that they will move past it with no problem.

“When you’ve got two competitive people, you call each other out and it just escalated,” the junior guard said. “It’s in the past, we talked about it and we’re not going to continue to talk about it.”

The Longhorns also blew a 19 point lead. Offensively, they were able to score 84 points on 54 percent shooting. However, on the defensive end of the floor they came up short in the second half, allowing the Mountaineers to shot 54 percent, an increase of 17 percent from WVU’s first half total.

“That game there was some high level plays and a lot of stuff going on both ways,” Shaka Smart said. “I did not think that we were together enough, our guys especially those three guards, they have to be able to interact with each other and communicate with each other and sometimes it’s got to be a call out, sometimes it’s got to be something that’s not the easiest to hear, and then they’ve got to be able to dialogue back and forth.”

The star freshman Greg Brown, had his worst game of the season statistically against West Virginia. He wasn’t able to get in any type of rhythm on the offensive end of the floor and scored zero points in 24 minutes of action.

Senior guard Matt Coleman isn’t worried about Brown and thinks he’ll bounce back.

“I’ll ride or die with Greg, just because he’s a great character on and off the floor,” Coleman said. “We all go through that struggle, it’s not as easy as you may think it is over time but he’ll be fine.”

Texas will turn their attention to No. 23 Kansas, who beat Texas Tech today to ascend to second place in the Big 12 standings, the Jayhawks have won five in a row.

The Longhorns matchup with Kansas is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center. Tipoff is set for 8pm.