Friends, teammates to hold candle light gathering for Cedric Benson and Aamna Najam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friends and former teammates will hold a candle light gathering in remembrance of Cedric Benson and Aamna Najam Thursday night in Austin.

The former Longhorn running back and Najam died last weekend in a motorcycle accident in west Austin.

The gathering will be held at the University Baptist Church at 2130 Guadalupe Street near the University of Texas campus starting at 7:32 p.m Thursday.

Will Matthews, a fullback at Texas with Benson, is organizing the event saying in a tweet that it is “open to all who would like to celebrate & remember” Benson.

Police say Benson was speeding westbound in the left lane of Farm-to-Market 2222 around 10:20 p.m Saturday.

“After checking for oncoming traffic, the van attempted to turn left on to FM 2222 when it was struck by the oncoming motorcycle,” police wrote in a press release Monday.

After the wreck, a passenger from the van and a bystander tried to help Benson and Najam but they were both pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Najam was a University of Texas graduate who earned her Ph.D in Audiology from the Moody College of Communication in Spring 2019.

