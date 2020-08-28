Friday night lights return, but the same crowds won’t be cheering for football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High school football is back in Texas, but this year the games and practices will look much different.

Wimberley High School football is ready for another shot at the state championship.

“Got to the finals and made a good run last year, but just didn’t finish the deal,” said Wimberley football coach Doug Warren.

Blanco High School is hoping to get to the state title game as well.

“Every game is tough and that is the way we like it,” said Bill Tesch, Blanco football coach.

At the end of last year, it wasn’t always clear if there would be football or any other sports this season. With COVID-19 cases rising, many activities had to stop.

“It has been a fluid situation and we just try to keep them pumped up and going and do the best we can,” Tesch said.

Practices look different now for both teams. Players carry their own water bottles, social distancing takes place when they aren’t going over plays and, of course, masks are worn.

“This is what I got to put in all the lockers,” Tesch said, showing a face covering. “I know the volleyball team has some, too. Our booster club is selling them, but we put them around the neck and then put them around the nose.”

When it comes to fans, the stands won’t be packed, as social distancing will still be the norm.

Blanco High School will allow 50% capacity and everyone must wear a mask.

Wimberley will also allow 50% capacity. It has also posted a list of rules that fans must follow.

“There is always a nervousness when you are dealing with stuff like this — the unknown,” said Tesch.

Texas high school football teams in Class 5A and 6A won’t play their first games until Sept. 24.

Wimberley High School’s first home game against Canyon Lake will air Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBVO and stream on KXAN.com.