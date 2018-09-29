Friday Night Game Night week 5: Scores and video
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 1A
Aspermont 76, Lubbock All Saints 28
Coolidge 56, McDade 0
Garden City 54, Rankin 8
McLean 64, Lefors 0
|OTHER
McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 57, Irving Universal 0
Spring Branch Living Rock 46, Prairie Lea 0
Spring Providence Classical 67, Bryan Allen Academy 22
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Loop, ccd.
CC Arlington Heights Christian vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.
Saratoga West Hardin vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
