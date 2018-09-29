Sports

Friday Night Game Night week 5: Scores and video

PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 1A

Aspermont 76, Lubbock All Saints 28

Coolidge 56, McDade 0

Garden City 54, Rankin 8

McLean 64, Lefors 0

OTHER

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 57, Irving Universal 0

Spring Branch Living Rock 46, Prairie Lea 0

Spring Providence Classical 67, Bryan Allen Academy 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Afton Patton Springs vs. Loop, ccd.

CC Arlington Heights Christian vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.

Saratoga West Hardin vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

