Freshman sensation Brown looking to break out of struggles for tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN)–There is no denying UT Freshman Greg Brown’s talent, he is a projected NBA lottery pick and is ranked in the top ten. However, the former Vandegrift star has had a rough few games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

It started in the season finale at TCU when Brown missed a wide open dunk towards the end of the game after trying to put the ball between his legs on the attempt. Junior Courtney Ramey convinced head coach Shaka Smart to leave Brown in the game, thinking it might affect his psyche if he were to get benched.

Then, in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Brown appeared frustrated on the bench and eventually walked up the tunnel before reappearing. Brown played just 13 minutes for the entire game.

The Big 12 Championship game against Oklahoma State was the first time Brown did not start. Sophomore Kai Jones took his place in the lineup, scoring 13 points in just 18 minutes of action. Former Westlake star Brock Cunningham came off the bench to play 26 minutes, while Brown was scoreless in just six minutes.

“We were able to spend some time together today (Sunday), he seems to have really good clarity,” said head coach Shaka Smart. “The thing that I’m excited about is that after that game (Oklahoma State), he celebrated with his teammates like we won a conference championship, and I don’t take that for granted. It would be easy for another person in the very same situation to not act that way, so I think that bodes will for his future.”

Brown is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 points per game and has scored a combined 15 points in his last four games. Brown averaged 12 points per game the first 12 games of the season and just seven points per game the last 12 games.

The emergence of junior Jase Febres has helped make up for some of that lost production. Febres struggled to get back from off-season knee surgery but has come on strong towards the end of the season. Febres scored 11 points in their win at Oklahoma on March 4th. A week later, he scored 15 points making five 3-pointers in UT’s win over Texas Tech in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Texas will play Abilene Christian for the first time in school history when they meet on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.