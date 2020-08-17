Freshman receiver Troy Omeire out for the season with ACL tear

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns freshman receiver Troy Omeire will miss the 2020 season after sustaining an ACL tear in his knee during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Texas Football says it was a non-contact injury that will require surgery.

Omeire was a four-star wide receiver out of Fort Bend Austin High School in Sugar Land, Texas, signing with the Longhorns in the 2020 class.

During a Zoom press conference on Saturday, Texas coach Tom Herman said linebacker Juwan Mitchell and wide receiver Al’Vonte Woodard left the scrimmage, but Herman didn’t expect those injuries to be serious.

Additionally, Herman announced defensive lineman Marqez Bimage and running back Daniel Young are sitting out the season due to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.