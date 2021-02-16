4 Spurs test positive for COVID-19, leads to 4 games being postponed

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks to referee Bill Kennedy during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NBA announced on Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs’ next three games — Wednesday at Cleveland, Saturday at New York and Monday at Indiana — have been postponed in accordance with the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The league announced the games are being postponed due to four Spurs players testing positive for COVID-19 and additional contact tracing. Tonight’s scheduled game at Detroit had already been postponed on Monday.

The Spurs are in the middle of their annual “rodeo road trip.” The team’s next scheduled game is Feb. 24 at Oklahoma City, the final game of the trip.

San Antonio is 16-11 and currently in sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Spurs last played at Charlotte on Sunday, beating the Hornets 122-110. Because of that, the Hornets’ next two games Wednesday against Chicago and Friday against Denver have been postponed due to contact tracing.