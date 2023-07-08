Austin (KXAN) – Austin FC headed north and made things go south for Minnesota United FC Saturday evening. The Verde and Black struck for four goals to secure the 4-1 victory over Minnesota at Allianz Field.

In the second of three matches in the group’s road trip, Austin withstood a strong start from the hosting bunch. Minnesota came out aggressive with plenty of chances around the goal but was unable to get anything past Austin’s goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

In the 35th minute, the visitors were the first to strike with a Diego Fagúndez goal. A beautiful touch to a streaking Fagúndez from Dani Pereira set up a curling shot to open the scoring.

Right before stoppage time in the first half saw a run from Jon Gallagher where he was tackled in the box leading to a penalty kick for Austin. Verde captain Sebastián Driussi calmly slotted it into the right corner of the net after a replay review confirmed the penalty.

The 2-0 lead was taken into the break and quickly added to in the second half. Pereira had a long but efficient run from midfield up ahead and found an open Ethan Finlay outside the box. Finlay crossed it inside to Driussi who was open in front of net and knocked in his second goal of the match.

Minnesota was able to scratch a goal across the board late. Devin Padelford found himself on the receiving end of a well-placed corner kick in the 85th minute that brought Minnesota’s lone goal.

In the 95th minute, Austin removed all doubt when there already wasn’t any left with their fourth goal. A pass from Driussi set up a sliding Emiliano Rigoni for the fourth goal for the gang in green.

The win brings Austin’s season MLS record to 8-8-5 and boosts them to 29 points, good for sixth in the Western Conference at the conclusion of their match. Four goals is Austin’s highest total of the season.

Josh Wolff and company will close out their road trip Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. as the Verde will travel to Vancouver to take on the Whitecaps. Austin now has 10 points over their last four matches.