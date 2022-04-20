AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas men’s basketball is getting back their leading scorer for next year. Forward Timmy Allen announced via social media that he is returning for 2022-23.

He earned several individual accolades last season, including being named All-Big 12 second team, and the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team.

Allen started every single game of 21-22, averaging 12.1 points per game, he also led the way on the boards averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.

According to Texas athletics, Allen reached double figures in scoring 22 times, which was the most on the team.

Timmy Allen transferred to Texas not long after Chris Beard was hired as head coach.

Prior to arriving at Texas, Allen played at the University of Utah.