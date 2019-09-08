Former Westlake QB Nick Foles exits Jaguars game with injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, right, walks through the bench area with his arm in a sling after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KXAN) — Nick Foles’ debut in Jacksonville ended on a quick, frustrating note.

Foles left the game after a hit by a Kansas City Chiefs defender during a first quarter touchdown pass to DJ Chark. NFL Network insider reports Foles suffered a fractured clavicle and is expected to be out indefinitely.

The Austin Westlake product signed a four year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars during the offseason after winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Foles, in his eighth NFL season, completed five of his eight passes Sunday for 75 yards.

