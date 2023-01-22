CORRIGAN, Texas (KXAN) — Graylan Spring, a Vandegrift High School graduate and wide receiver on the Vipers football team, died from injuries sustained in a collision with an 18-wheeler Friday near Corrigan.

The Vandegrift High School football team’s Twitter account tweeted Sunday afternoon, honoring Spring and saying he was “a friend to everyone.”

“Graylan, we love you,” the tweet begins. “Always smiling, a friend to everyone, truly inspiring to anyone that knew you. Fierce competitor at all times. There is no one else like you. You will be missed forever and we will always keep you in our heart. Rest in Peace, Gray.”

Spring was a freshman on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks football team and graduated from Vandegrift in 2022.

According to a report by the Lufkin Daily News, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose, a former baseball player for the Lumberjacks, when the car collided with the trailer of the 18-wheeler while traveling on Highway 58 north of Corrigan.

A press release from the Corrigan Police Department said the 18-wheeler turned left onto the highway from Plant Road and into the path of the Nissan. After the car hit the trailer, it lodged underneath the trailer and became stuck.

McAfoose was pronounced dead at the scene and Spring was airlifted to a Conroe hospital.

The release also said the driver of the 18-wheeler didn’t suffer any injuries and the wreck is under further investigation by CPD.

Lumberjacks head football coach Colby Carthel said Spring was “a true champion.”

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of Graylan, and our prayers go out to the amazing Spring family,” Carthel said in a statement from SFA. “What a tremendous loss for those of us fortunate to know Graylan. He was a true champion, both on and off the field, and his legacy will love on forever within the Lumberjack football program.”

The Vandegrift chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes said it’s organizing a prayer service for Spring and his family on Tuesday. There will be a candlelight vigil for both Spring and McAfoose at 7:30 p.m. Monday, at Homer Bryce Stadium on SFA’s campus in Nacogdoches.