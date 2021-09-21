Former Utah starting QB Charlie Brewer not listed on depth chart, moving on from team

Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Brigham Young Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KXAN) — Former Lake Travis High School and Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has “decided to move on” from the University of Utah football program after starting the first three games of the season, Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham told media members Tuesday.

Brewer was named Utah’s starting quarterback before the 2021 season, transferring to the Utes in the offseason after four seasons at Baylor. He won the preseason quarterback competition with former Texas Longhorns quarterback Cameron Rising.

Rising replaced Brewer in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to San Diego State after Brewer struggled to move the offense. Brewer threw an interception that led to an Aztecs touchdown and a 14-point lead early in the second half.

Rising played the rest of the game, mounting a comeback against SDSU before Utah lost in overtime. Rising had 153 passing yards and three touchdowns in the second half and overtime. Brewer was 14 of 26 for 107 yards and an interception Saturday.

Utah listed Rising as the starting quarterback on its depth chart for this week’s game against Washington State. Brewer wasn’t on the depth chart.

This season, Brewer has completed 60% of his passes and threw three touchdowns and three interceptions. The offensive line didn’t help Brewer out as he was sacked six times in three games. Considered a fringe national championship contender before the start of the season, Utah has lost two of its first three games with Pac 12 league play ahead.

On Tuesday, Whittingham said during a press conference that “Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best.” Brewer hasn’t made a statement or posted on social media about the move.

Lake Travis High School won its sixth state championship in 2016 with Brewer leading the offense during his senior high school season.