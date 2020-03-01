Former UT player Jimmy Blacklock honored as Globetrotters ‘Legend’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas basketball player Jimmy Blacklock is already a Longhorns legend. On Friday, his legacy with the Harlem Globetrotters hit legendary status.

Blacklock, the 20-year Globetrotters player turned Globetrotters head coach, became the 33rd player all-time named to the organization’s “Legends” ring.

The “Legends” distinction is given to retired Globetrotters who have made major contributions toward the success and development of the organization, a Harlem Globetrotters release says.

Blacklock “exemplifies the Harlem Globetrotters’ humanitarian contributions,” according to the statement.

In October 2016, Blacklock was inducted into the University of Texas’ Men’s Hall of Honor. Blacklock spoke to the current Texas Longhorns basketball team and head coach Shaka Smart prior to their game Saturday against Texas Tech.

With Blacklock on the sideline, the Globetrotters played two nights (Feb. 27-28) at the Frank Erwin Center.