AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas standout golfer Pierceson Coody is well on his way to getting his PGA Tour card after a win on the Korn Ferry Tour over the weekend.

Coody outlasted the field Sunday at the Price Cutter Charity Championship at Highland Spring Country Club in Springfield, Missouri, to finish the tournament 25-under-par over 72 holes. Coody shot a 5-under 67 in his final round to hold off a hard-charging Ben Silverman who blistered the course with a 10-under 62 to finish at 23 under. Silverman tied for second with three others, one of which was Pierceson’s twin brother Parker.

It’s Coody’s third career win on the Korn Ferry Tour and second this season, and after he missed four of the last six cuts coming into the event, he moved into fourth place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. If he ends the season in the top 30, he’ll get his tour card for 2024. As it stands after the Price Cutter, Parker is also in line to get his PGA Tour card in 23rd on the points list.

“I knew what every shot meant coming in, and I can’t believe everything is falling my way,” he said. “It’s crazy to think about that, going to the PGA Tour. It’s just an unbelievable feeling.”

Coody’s parents, Kyle and Debbie, were on the course to see him capture the win and all but cement himself a spot on the PGA Tour. Coody opened the tournament strong with a 9-under 63 in the first round, followed by scores of 68 and 65 before he sealed the win.

Coody has Korn Ferry Tour career wins at tournaments in Maine and Panama and has played in seven PGA Tour events.