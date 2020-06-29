Former UT golfer Dylan Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19 during PGA Tour testing

Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, hits off the second tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn and current PGA Tour player Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour golfer to test positive for COVID-19 since the sport’s return to play, the Tour announced on Sunday night.

Frittelli was tested as part of the PGA Tour’s pre-charter testing process — which requires a COVID-19 test before traveling with the Tour to its next location on the schedule. Frittelli missed the cut this week at The Travelers Championship and was preparing to travel and play in the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

After the positive result, Frittelli has withdrawn from the field.

The former University of Texas golfer said in a statement that he was “surprised and disappointed” to learn of the result. He added that he’s currently experiencing no issues and feels great physically.

The PGA Tour provided all golfers, caddies and other essential personnel with a fitness tracker, called a WHOOP strap, prior to the Travelers Championship, and it may have helped Frittelli notice something was amiss with his body.

The tracker noted a minor increase in Frittelli’s respiratory rate overnight, according to the PGA Tour’s statement. Reportedly, Nick Watney, the PGA Tour’s first positive COVID-19 player, noted a similar rise in his respiratory rate, prompting him to re-test and withdraw from the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week.

The PGA Tour says it has implemented its response plan, which includes contact tracing, following Frittelli’s positive test. After going through their procedures, medical advisors for the PGA Tour are not recommending any additional testing at this time.

Along with Frittelli and Watney, Cameron Champ and Denny McCarthy have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the PGA Tour’s restart on June 11.