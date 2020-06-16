Former UT athletes stand in support of current players against racism

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Texas players sing “The Eyes of Texas” after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports on Friday, June 12, 2020, urged the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a joint statement from multiple Texas Longhorns student-athletes across multiple sports requested that the University of Texas at Austin make changes on campus toward racial inclusivity, several notable Longhorns alumni expressed their support for the movement on Tuesday.

Last week, UT student-athletes from football, soccer and track and field released a statement on Twitter, calling on the university to replace “The Eyes of Texas” with a new song, rename several buildings on campus and add diverse statues on campus designed by people of color.

The current players also requested more diversity in the UT Sports Hall of Fame, and that a portion of Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium be named after Julius Whittier — the first black football player at UT.

On Tuesday, former Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby and former running back Jonathan Gray said they supported the current student-athletes in a statement on Twitter.

“The University of Texas athlete alumni are in absolute opposition to racism in any form and are engaged in meaningful collaboration to enact change. We are united in our support for our current student athletes,” the statement reads.

Cosby and Gray both played for the Longhorns in the last 15 years.

Interim UT president Jay Hartzell responded to the current student-athletes’ requests in a community letter on Monday, writing “I have begun scheduling conversations with students, including leaders of black student organizations and student-athletes, as well as other community members to hear their concerns and ideas directly.”