Former Texas WR Joshua Moore announces he will transfer to Texas Tech

Baylor’s Mark Milton (37) knocks the ball away from Texas’ Joshua Moore (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore has found a home, Moore announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Texas Tech.

Moore caught 24 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best game came in the Red River Showdown when he scored two touchdowns against Oklahoma.

Moore left the Longhorns after the Iowa State game, a game that he caught two passes for 32 yards.

It is not known what motivated Moore to enter the transfer portal with three games left in the regular season, but he was reportedly involved in a verbal confrontation with Steve Sarkisian during practice the week before he left the team.

Moore will have two years of college eligibility left.

Texas Tech finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record, and a 3-6 record in Big 12 play.