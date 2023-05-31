AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas basketball signee and Duncanville star Ron Holland is skipping college basketball entirely, he announced Wednesday.

Holland, who signed a letter of intent with Texas in November, said through a social media post that he’s skipping college hoops and will play professionally for G League Ignite. Based in Henderson, Nevada, the Ignite was created to develop players out of high school or college players for the NBA Draft. It began operations in 2020.

One of the current Ignite players, Scoot Henderson, is expected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft.

Ignite isn’t a traditional NBA G League team since it’s not affiliated with a parent NBA team, but they play teams in the league and also international exhibitions.

The NBA G League is the minor league organization for the NBA. It was formerly known as the D League after its creation in 2005, which stood for development, but Gatorade purchased the league’s naming rights in 2017.

According to 247Sports, Holland is the nation’s top high school recruit and was linked to Arkansas as a possible landing spot if he decided to stick with college hoops. He was recruited to Texas by former head coach Chris Beard, now coaching at Ole Miss. Holland attended Longhorns games while Rodney Terry took over the head coaching role and said multiple times that he remained committed to Texas.