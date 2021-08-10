Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger splits first-team reps at Colts practice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is making the most of his opportunity in Indianapolis. The sixth round pick in the NFL Draft made his first appearance with the first-team at Colts practice Tuesday.

Ehlinger is expected to share the first-team reps with second-year Colts quarterback Jacob Eason during Indianapolis’ joint practice with the Carolina Panthers later this week. The Colts will play Carolina in their first preseason game Sunday.

“It wasn’t Jacob doing anything wrong. This is a meritocracy and Sam has looked good so we decided to split it up. The good news is they both looked sharp today. We’ll continue to split those reps,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said according to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

Eason and Ehlinger are vying for the fill-in starting spot while presumed starting quarterback Carson Wentz recovers from a foot injury sustained on the first day of training camp. Wentz is expected to miss as little as five week, but the recovery could take up to 12 weeks.

Reich has been complimentary of Ehlinger’s performance during the first stage of his first NFL training camp. It’s not a QB competition between Eason and Ehlinger just yet, but the former Westlake Chaparral is impressing the Colts coaching staff.

Ehlinger left the Longhorns as the owner of multiple school records over a four-year career. He was a two-time team captain, winning 27 games as a starter, which ranks fourth on Texas’ all-time list. During his junior season at Westlake in 2015, Ehlinger was the Texas State Player of the Year and the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year.