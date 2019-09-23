Former Texas quarterback Jevan Snead dead at 32

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Quarterback Jevan Snead #7 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass against the North Texas Eagles on September 2, 2006 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas quarterback Jevan Snead, 32, died Saturday night in Austin, according to the Austin American Statesman.

Police do not suspect foul play, according to the report, but authorities are investigating.

Snead came to Texas in 2006 and battled Colt McCoy for the starting quarterback spot.

The Stephenville (Texas) High School product played in eight games with the Longhorns before transferring to the University of Mississippi.

Snead was the starter at Ole Miss for 2008 and 2009. He left for the NFL following the 2009 season signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.