Former Texas Longhorn Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record

United States’ Ryan Crouser makes an attempt in the men’s shot put qualification during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — Olympic gold medalist and former Texas Longhorn Ryan Crouser broke the indoor shot put world record on his first attempt Sunday at the American Track League meet in Arkansas.

Crouser threw 22.82m/74-10.5 inches — a full 6.25 inches further than Randy Barnes’ 1989 world-record mark. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist outdoors also registered the No. 2 all-time indoor throw on Sunday with a throw of 22.70m/74-5.75 inches.

Just months after ending his Longhorns career, Crouser set an Olympic record to win the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic games.

Crouser was a four-time NCAA shot put champion, winning the 2016 Indoor, 2014 Indoor/Outdoor and 2013 Outdoor. He still holds both of UT’s indoor and outdoor shot put records.