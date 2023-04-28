AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas defensive standout DeMarvion Overshown was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Overshown played five seasons at Texas, and he finished his career with 165 tackles, five sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.

2022 was his best year at the college level, as Overshown was named first team All-Big 12 after a season in which he four sacks, a single season career high.

Like quarterback-turned-running back Roschon Johnson, Overshown also switched positions at Texas; after his second season, he went from being a defensive back to linebacker where he finished his career.

Overshown was the 90th pick overall of the NFL Draft.