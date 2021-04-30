Sam Cosmi is the first Longhorn picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

FILE – Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, file photo. The Kansas City Chiefs already have spent the offseason rebuilding an offensive line ravaged by injuries and then dominated by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. But there is still work to be done, and the next opportunity to provide some help up front for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During his four years at Texas, Sam Cosmi was a standout offensive lineman for the Longhorns and Friday night, he learned that he will continue his career at the highest level of professional football.

Cosmi was drafted in the 2nd round as the 51st overall pick, by the Washington Football Team.

Welcome to the O-line, big fella! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Pvikb0B2JF — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 1, 2021

While on the Forty Acres, Cosmi started 34 of his 35 games at Texas. He achieved plenty of accolades in his college career, including being named first team all-Big 12 in 2020, second team all-Big 12 in 2019, honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year in 2019, and 2020. He also was named second-team a All-American in 2020 by CBS Sports/247 Sports.

As of Friday, April 30th, Cosmi is the only Longhorn to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. There are plenty of other Longhorns hoping to hear their names called over the course of the remainder of the draft.

Cosmi is a native of Humble, Texas, and spent the night watching the draft there surrounded by friends and family.