Former Longhorns DB Jalen Green transfers to Mississippi State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Jalen Green will link up with his former position coach and will transfer to Mississippi State to continue his college career, according to Green’s Twitter account and multiple reports.

Out of high school, Green was one of the top defensive back prospects in the state for the 2018 class, but he fell behind on the Texas depth chart and decided to enter the transfer portal this week.

Green played in nine games during the 2020 season, backing up Josh Thompson and D’Shawn Jamison in a second-string role.

Current Mississippi State assistant coach Jason Washington recruited Green to the Longhorns during his three-year stint as Texas defensive backs coach. Washington left the program after the 2019 season, spending last season coaching safeties for the Bulldogs.

Green played in 30 games over three seasons for the Longhorns. Green is credited with 46 total tackles, an interception and three tackles for loss.