AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is getting back into college football.

On Thursday, Herman told ESPN he accepted the Florida Atlantic head coaching job. Herman had been in the NFL as an analyst for the Chicago Bears after being fired from the Texas job in January 2021. During the 2022 college season, Herman worked as an analyst for CBS Sports Network.

The job at FAU was open after the university fired Willie Taggart, who was 15-18 over three seasons, in November.

Herman’s college coaching record is 54-22 between the University of Houston and Texas, and he won all four bowl games the Longhorns were in during his tenure. He finished 32-18 at UT and led the Longhorns to a No. 9 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 after a 28-21 win over Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

UT paid a $15.4 million buyout to get out of the three remaining years on Herman’s contract after he signed an extension through 2023. There is, however, a clause in his contract that says if Herman gets another “football-related” job, then UT can offset the amount that his contract at FAU is worth when paying the remainder of the buyout.