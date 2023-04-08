AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ty Madden mowed down some RubberDucks in the first start of the season for the Erie Seawolves.

The former Texas Longhorns ace, who the Detroit Tigers drafted in the first round of the 2021 MLB First-Player Draft, looked the part against Akron on Saturday with 10 strikeouts in four innings. The Seawolves are the Double-A affiliate of the Tigers and went on to beat the RubberDucks 5-0.

The Tigers gave Madden a $2.5 million signing bonus after the club drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick, and protecting his arm while he develops is of utmost importance. Madden hit his innings limit before his pitch limit, so he left the game without allowing a hit and just one walk in 60 pitches.

Teams in Minor League Baseball are charged to value development before on-field success, and it’s common that pitchers have work limits, especially early in the season. Madden’s strikeout total tied his career-high with the Seawolves.

Madden was 8-6 with a 3.01 ERA and 133 strikeouts for Advanced Single-A West Michigan and Erie last season. After his promotion, Madden started seven games for the Seawolves last year and was 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 12 walks.