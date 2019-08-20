Longhorn teammates giving away Cedric Benson-decorated cupcakes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of Cedric Benson’s Texas teammates are celebrating the life of their friend with a simple, sweet tribute at their cupcake shop.

Longhorns Brian Orakpo and Michael Griffin own the Gigi’s Cupcakes location in Bee Cave, and, for as long as supplies last on Monday, are giving away cupcakes with a Cedric Benson photo on top.

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

The cupcakes, designed with a 3D food printer, were Orakpo’s idea. The cupcakes are free for anyone that comes into the store on Monday.

Griffin was a teammate of Benson’s at Texas in 2003 and 2004. Orakpo arrived at UT in 2004 as a freshman — Benson’s final season with the Longhorns.

The former Longhorn was killed Saturday night, August 18, in a motorcycle crash in west Austin on Mount Bonnell Road.

Benson was truly a Texas legend at running back rushing for more than 1,000 yards in each of his four years at Texas from 2001-2004.

In his 2004 season, Benson ran for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns and won the Doak Walker award for the nation’s best running back and was a first-team All-American.