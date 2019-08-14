Former Longhorn surprises kids with shopping spree in south Austin

Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorn Michael Griffin went on a shopping spree Tuesday afternoon for 20 local Pop Warner football players and cheerleaders.

Michael Griffin helping pick out shoes (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

The 10-year NFL veteran and Austin Bowie High School product gave back to his own community at the south Austin Academy Sports + Outdoors surprising the kids with $200 gift cards.

The student athletes from Hill Country Pop Warner received the gift cards to shop for back-to-school products such as backpacks, apparel, footwear, sports equipment and more.

Both Griffin and Academy said their hope is to help Austin-area students get ready for the upcoming school year.

Hill Country Pop Warner is a local program providing youth football, cheer and dance programs to Central Texas children.

Michael Griffin takes a picture with Hill Country Pop Warner athletes (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

