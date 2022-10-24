INDIANAPOLIS (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger will make his first NFL start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Mike Chappell, a reporter for WXIN in Indianapolis, said Colts head coach Frank Reich planned on giving the reins to his second-year quarterback even if starter Matt Ryan hadn’t sprained his shoulder in a 19-10 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Chappell reports that Ehlinger will be the starting quarterback for the rest of the season with Nick Foles as the backup. Both Foles and Ehlinger went to Westlake High School in Austin.

Ryan leads the NFL with nine interceptions and he’s been sacked 24 times for 187 yards, both league-highs.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) laterals the ball to running back Benny LeMay (42) after being tackled by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Colts were hoping Ryan, a former league MVP, was the answer after a year of Carson Wentz didn’t go as planned. Clearly, that’s not the case, and with Jonathan Taylor — one of the league’s best running backs — only having one rushing touchdown, the Colts somehow need to find balance in their offense. Reich is turning to Ehlinger to try to provide that balance, or maybe more realistically, to get him the in-game experience to prepare him for the future.

Chappell reported that Reich is expected to make the move official during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Indianapolis is 3-3-1, and even given its struggles on offense, is in second place in the AFC South.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the first six weeks of his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury and didn’t get any significant time, but in preseason play this year, he was great.

He completed nearly 83% of his passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards on six carries, but of course, there’s quite a difference between preseason and the regular season.