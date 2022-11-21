PHOENIX, Ariz. (KXAN) — Former Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy will start for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, in place of former Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray.

McCoy, in his 12th year in the NFL, is playing for the fifth team of his career with Arizona. McCoy led the Cardinals to an NFC West victory 27-17 over the Los Angeles Rams last week, completing 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2010, McCoy is the only quarterback still active from that year’s draft class.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week. Arizona is 4-6 through 10 games and third in the NFC West behind the 5-4 49ers. McCoy’s knee is bothering him since last week, but Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy “feels good,” ahead of the game to be played in Mexico City.

McCoy is 3-1 as a starter when he’s filled in Murray the past two seasons with the Cardinals.

“Since he’s been here, you have seen Kyler’s level of play elevated, and it has a lot to do with Colt and how he views the game and how he processes the game and how he talks the game with Kyler,” Kingsbury said. “You can’t put a price tag on what he’s meant for him and this entire organization.”