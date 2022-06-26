AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not far removed from a men’s golf national championship with the Texas Longhorns, Pierceson Coody picked up his first professional win on the course Sunday.

In just his third start on the Korn Ferry Tour, Coody won the Live and Work in Maine Open, held at Falmouth Country Club just north of Portland, Maine. He won $135,000.

Coody shot 20-under-par for 72 holes, including a 62 in the second round, to finish five shots ahead of runner-up Jacob Bergeron. All of his rounds were in the 60s including his final-round 66 to seal the victory. Coody tore up the front nine on Sunday with a 7-under 28 that included five birdies and an eagle.

Coody is going to get plenty of work on the Korn Ferry Tour this year after earning his membership by finishing No. 1 in the 2022 PGA Tour Collegiate rankings. He gets automatic entry into all open, full-field events on the tour after he turned pro earlier in June.

FALMOUTH, MAINE – JUNE 26: Pierceson Coody kisses the Live and Work in Maine Open trophy after the final round of the Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club on June 26, 2022 in Falmouth, Maine. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The win is a nice rebound from missing the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in his first Korn Ferry Tour start. Coody then tied for fourth at the Wichita Open on June 16-19 leading up to his first pro win.

If he can improve six spots in the Korn Ferry Tour rankings before the end of the regular season, he’ll earn a spot on the PGA Tour. There are five events remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season, and Coody is currently ranked No. 31 after just three tournaments.

The next stop on the tour, which was made as a pathway to qualify for the PGA Tour, is in Berthoud, Colorado.