AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Dallas Cowboys get into their 2023 training camp in Oxnard, California, former Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is already turning heads in his rookie season.

Picked 90th overall by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft, Overshown has already shown his versatility and a willingness to do whatever it takes to get on the field. Those attributes were the main reason why he was so successful in Austin.

“Any and everywhere, just moving around,” Overshown told Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. “It’s kinda like what I was doing in college. I know Coach Quinn has a plan for me. I’m just excited to work, whatever they need me to do, I’m gonna do it.”

As a former safety, Overshown’s coverage skills from a linebacker position are terrific, so it’s a distinct possibility he sees time as the extra linebacker in nickel packages or in the secondary in base formations. He also has experience playing on the edge, making him an even more intriguing player to potentially rush the passer or cover shallow and flat passing routes.

The Arp native hopes his attitude and wide skillset can propel him into a significant role for the Cowboys this season, and perhaps, in the starting lineup.

“I got a lot of work to do to get to that point, but I feel that one day you’ll see me on all three levels in one game,” Overshown said to Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com. “I never want to sell myself short just because I know what I’m capable of. I’ve shown that I can dominate blitzing and dominate in coverage.”

Overshown also wants to play on special teams. In fact, he said he wants to start on “all special teams.”

With Anthony Barr no longer with the Cowboys, a spot in the linebacker corps is up for grabs. It should be one of the most intriguing position competitions in training camp. Overshown said it’s his job to, “keep the coaches questioning every day who the guy is for the job.”

“I’m going for it,” he said.