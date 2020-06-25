Former Longhorn Avery Bradley to sit out NBA restart for family health

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Los Angeles Lakers guard and former Texas Longhorn Avery Bradley announced he will not play during the NBA’s restarted season from Orlando.
Bradley becomes the most high-profile player to date to drop out of the resumed season that’s expected to begin in late July after a four-month hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradley says the decision is about the health and safety of his family.
He told ESPN on Tuesday that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses.
Bradley, known most for his defensive prowess in the sport, was averaging 8 points a game for the top-seeded Lakers. The NBA regular season from Walt Disney World will restart on July 30.