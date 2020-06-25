Former Longhorn Avery Bradley to sit out NBA restart for family health

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 21: Avery Bradley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles in front of Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Los Angeles Lakers guard and former Texas Longhorn Avery Bradley announced he will not play during the NBA’s restarted season from Orlando.

Bradley becomes the most high-profile player to date to drop out of the resumed season that’s expected to begin in late July after a four-month hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bradley says the decision is about the health and safety of his family.

He told ESPN on Tuesday that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a 6-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Bradley, known most for his defensive prowess in the sport, was averaging 8 points a game for the top-seeded Lakers. The NBA regular season from Walt Disney World will restart on July 30.