AUSTIN (KXAN) — After starting the season in Triple-A, former Lake Travis star Brett Baty has been playing third base in 23 games for the New York Mets since his call-up in mid-April. Now according to MLB Pipeline, he’s a top-10 prospect in all of baseball.

The prospect analysis division of MLB.com, MLB Pipeline moved Baty up nine spots to No. 10 from their last set of rankings in April. He’s now considered the Mets’ top prospect as catcher Francisco Alvarez has enough MLB service time to be considered a rookie.

Baty earned a spot at the hot corner for the big club after a blazing start for the Syracuse Mets, hitting .400 with five homers in nine games at the Triple-A affiliate. With 34-year-old Eduardo Escobar hitting a paltry .182 this season, Baty is providing decent offense (.240/.321/.681) through 75 at-bats with a pair of homers and 18 hits. He’s certainly the third baseman of the future for the Mets and he’s getting a chance to show it four years after he was picked No. 12 overall in the 2019 draft.

Baty wasn’t in the Mets’ starting lineup Monday in a 10-3 loss against the Nationals, but on Mother’s Day, he penned a heartfelt note to his mom on the straps of his shin guard.