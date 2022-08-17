AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s it like to hit a home run in your first Major League at-bat? Just ask former Lake Travis standout Brett Baty.

Playing third base for the New York Mets on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, Baty turned around a Jake Odorizzi curveball and put it in the right-field bleachers for a 2-run homer in the top of the second inning at Truist Park in Atlanta.

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor, back to camera, celebrates with Brett Baty, who hit a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Baty’s long ball came off the bat at 98.5 mph with a 28-degree launch angle for a projected distance of 377 feet. It sailed over the brick wall just in front of the first row of seats, and his parents were there to see it happen. After he watched the first pitch in the dirt, he hit the ball out of the park with his first-ever big league swing.

It was his only hit of the game in four at-bats. The Mets beat the Braves 9-7.

Baty is the 133rd player in MLB history to hit a home run in his first at-bat, joining three other players this year. James Outman with the Dodgers did it July 31.

According to MLB Pipeline, Baty is the Mets’ No. 2 prospect and No. 19 overall in Major League Baseball. He played six games for Triple-A Syracuse before the Mets called him up, hitting .364, but he had a tremendous first half of the season for Double-A Binghamton. He hit 15 home runs and drove in 59 runs with a .312 batting average in 89 games for the Rumble Ponies.

Baty was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Mets, and while the team was reluctant to call up the 22-year-old, an injury to Eduardo Escobar forced their hand. Baty was placed eighth in the batting order by Mets manager Buck Showalter.

In his senior year for the Cavaliers in 2019, Baty hit an eye-popping .602 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 39 games. He walked 49 times and struck out just nine times that season with a video game-like .737 on-base percentage and 1.306 slugging percentage. The Cavs lost in the state semifinals that year to Southlake Carroll.