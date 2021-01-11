Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn to be next Cowboys defensive coordinator

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. With the Falcons mired at 0-5 for the first time since 1997, Quinn was fired as the team’s coach — just hours after a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn to become their defensive coordinator. Quinn is taking over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history after building his reputation on defense in Seattle.

The 50-year-old replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history in his only season. The unit finished in the bottom third in the league in most statistical categories.

Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start by the Falcons after six seasons as head coach for the franchise. Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in consecutive trips to the Super Bowl before Atlanta hired him.