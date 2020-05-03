Former Cincy starting QB Andy Dalton signs one-year deal with Cowboys

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Cincinnati. The Bengals cleared the way for Joe Burrow to lead the team by releasing quarterback Andy Dalton, who holds several of the franchise’s passing records but couldn’t lead the woebegone Bengals deep into the playoffs. The move Thursday, April 30, 2020, gives Dalton, who had a year left on his deal, a chance to compete for a job with another team.(AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys added a safety net (and maybe more?) to their quarterback room Saturday night, according to various national reports.

Former Bengals’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN.



ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback and Houston native Andy Dalton will sign a one-year deal to play the 2020 season with the Cowboys. The deal is reportedly for three million dollars guaranteed with the potential worth reaching seven million dollars due to incentives.

Dalton was released by the Bengals after being the franchise’s starting quarterback for nine years. Cincinnati has been long signaling that they were ready to move on from Dalton.

Drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in last week’s 2020 Draft proved to be the final motivation Cincinnati needed to part ways with the TCU product.

Dalton’s best NFL seasons came in the mid 2010s. In 2013, he threw for over 4,200 yards with 33 touchdowns. In 2015, he hit his best completion percentage throwing over 66% with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Dalton’s record as a starting QB is 70-61-2.

The ongoing contract negotiations between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott make this is an intriguing signing. However, several Dallas-based Cowboys reporters are disputing that the Dalton contract is a power move or a sign of problems with Prescott by the organization.

The two sides are reportedly working toward a long-term deal, but haven’t been able to come to an agreement on terms. The Cowboys hit Prescott with the franchise tag when they couldn’t come to a deal at the start of free agency.

If the Cowboys and Prescott don’t come to a long-term deal before the start of the 2020 season, Prescott would earn over $31 million for the season.

In all likelihood, Dalton is a safe, back-up option in case Prescott is injured or if contract negotiations fall off with Prescott and he misses any portion of the season. Dallas reporters don’t believe that this signing is meant as a threat to the four-year Cowboys QB starter from Mississippi State.