Former Baylor coach Art Briles will not coach at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (KXAN) — Former Baylor head coach Art Briles will not become Grambling State’s offensive coordinator just days after his hiring was confirmed by the university, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports.

Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson previously defended the decision to hire Briles in a statement.

“We believe that through the hiring of Coach Briles and the well-developed programs we have in place, this hire will be instrumental in teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization, proper reporting procedures, provide adequate resources to individuals who have been victimized and develop strong law enforcement partnerships within the community,” the statement reads.

The Baylor coach from 2007 to 2016 was fired after an investigation found that the Baylor football program failed to investigate sexual assault allegations involving multiple football players during his time at the Texas private university.

Last year, an NCAA infractions committee cleared Briles of rules violations but wrote that the coach “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case.”

Briles’ last coaching stint was in Texas high school football. He resigned from Mount Vernon High School in East Texas in December 2020 after two seasons as the school’s head coach.