For the first time, KBVO-TV will broadcast Friday regular season football games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KBVO-TV will be broadcasting Friday night’s game between Wimberley and Canyon Lake — the first time a regular season high school football game is allowed to be televised on Friday nights.

KBVO regularly broadcasted Thursday night games in previous seasons, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Interscholastic League lifted its ban on broadcasting Friday night games.

“We know this, there will be many people who stay away because they’re fearful, particularly our elderly and our senior citizen,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said when he made the announcement in June. “We want to give them a chance to see the game based on what the local district allows the agreement between the two schools to broadcast the game either digitally, or on a linear product would exist just this year.”

This won’t ever happen again after this year, according to UIL.

People can watch the game Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. Tune in each week for high school football coverage.

Meanwhile, high school football teams are working to make sure players are practicing safely, including wearing masks and social distancing. Wimberley and Blanco, for example, are also allowing fans at 50% capacity.

Texas high school football teams in Class 5A and 6A won’t play their first games until Sept. 24.