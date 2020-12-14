For second straight day, Texas women’s basketball game postponed

The UT men and women won their openers on Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Longhorns’ Big 12 opener against Kansas, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed per the conference’s women’s basketball interruption guidelines.

The KU women’s basketball program cites injury and COVID-19 protocols as the reason for the postponement. Kansas had to cancel Monday’s non-conference game against UT Rio Grande Valley for the same reason.

As of Monday afternoon, Texas will not play a game this week. The non-conference matchup against Tennessee on Sunday was postponed two hours before tipoff due to contact tracing issues within the Longhorns program.

The conference says it will work with Texas and Kansas to reschedule the game for a later date. No. 22 Texas (4-1) is next scheduled to be back in action on Dec. 21 at Kansas State.