Football stars show the next generation how to shine at Alex Okafor’s Pro Stars Camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday provided the opportunity for area kids interested in football to learn from some of the best in the sport at Alex Okafor’s Pro Stars Camp.

Okafor, a former Pflugerville High and University of Texas star, hosts the camp every year in his old stomping grounds at the Pfield.

The camp, primarily aimed at elementary to early high school kids, taught campers the fundamentals of football while giving them a chance to meet some top flight NFL talent.

“We tried to make sure they got everything out of every single rep, no reps off, made sure they got a little bit of conditioning but most importantly, we made sure they had fun,” Okafor said.

Another former Longhorn, Malcolm Brown, now with the Rams, added that it’s good for the kids to see the players up close and personal.









“You know for them to be able to see us in real life, real personal, to let them know, ‘We’re regular people just like you, we come from where you come from,’ I think that’s very important,” Brown said.

Some of the more high profile instructors were: Justin Fields a standout quarterback at Ohio State who was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears, Jalen Ramsey, cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins, Former Longhorn defensive end Joseph Ossai and Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings.

The proceeds from donations to the camp go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Austin Foster Homes, and Alex Okafor’s Survivor Scholarship Program.