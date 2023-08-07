AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most 12-year-old kids play baseball in the summer for their local Little League or competitive travel teams. Flatonia’s Boston Targac isn’t like most kids his age.

Targac spent his summer playing ball on the USA Baseball 12-and-under National Team. The incoming seventh-grader at Flatonia Junior High helped the Stars and Stripes capture a world championship by winning the World Baseball Softball Confederation 12U World Cup tournament held July 28-Aug. 6 in Taiwan.

Flatonia’s Boston Targac helped the Team USA 12U National Team win a gold medal at the WBSC World Cup in Taiwan. (Photo courtesy of USA Baseball)

In the World Cup qualifying tournament May 19-28 in Mexico, Targac was one of the best bats Team USA had. He hit .517 with five home runs and 12 RBIs with a 1.103 slugging percentage and .588 on-base percentage over nine games, all wins for Team USA.

Targac collected five hits in the tournament while splitting duties behind the plate defensively. He drove in three runs, hit a double and stole three bases while scoring seven runs throughout the tournament. He was in the lineup for Team USA’s historic 43-1 win over New Zealand, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and in a 25-0 win over Czechia with three hits and three runs scored.

In the championship game May 28 against Venezuela, Targac hit a pair of 2-run home runs and scored six times in a wild 29-28 slugfest. Targac helped Team USA overcome an 11-run deficit late in the game to prevail. In the team’s first game against Venezuela on May 20, Targac went 3-for-5 at the plate and provided a walk-off solo home run to give Team USA a 25-24 victory.

Targac also homered in two games against Panama, the first on May 23 in an 18-8 win and the second in the tournament semifinals May 27 in a 13-0 victory.