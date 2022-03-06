Five Texas players earn All-Big 12 Men’s basketball honors

Texas players celebrate after a win against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The regular season is over and the Big 12 conference released its list of All-Big 12 awards and several Texas players were honored.

Forward Timmy Allen made the All-Big 12 Second Team and he also earned a spot on the All-Newcomer team.

Allen, a senior from Arizona, leads the Longhorns in scoring averaging 12.2 points per game, he’s started every game this season for Texas.

Marcus Carr, a senior guard, was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Carr is second on the Longhorns in scoring averaging 11 points per game, he’s reached double figures in scoring 19 games this season.

Senior guard Andrew Jones was named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 after a regular season in which he averaged 10.9 points per game, he also shot 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Christian Bishop and Courtney Ramey were also named Honorable Mention All-Big 12 for their efforts this season.

Texas finished the regular season with a 21-10 record overall, they went 10-8 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns earned the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 tournament and will open against No. 5 seed TCU Thursday at 11:30am.