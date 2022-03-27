AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ross Chastain is a first-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, claiming the checkered flag with a frenetic finish at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Twice a runner-up this year, Chastain broke through during Sunday’s race in his 121st start, fending off strong challenges from AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman for the win.

Chastain led 31 of the 68 laps, but had to fight back from second when this chaos broke out on the track with four laps to go. As Joey Logano and others got caught in the wreckage, Tyler Reddick passed Chastain for the lead, setting up the memorable finish.

Allmendinger briefly took the lead during the final restart, pushing Chastain out of the way. Chastain responded as the cars continued to trade paint in the final lap. Bowman bounced Allmendinger on a turn, causing the No. 33 car to spin out and allowing Chastain the open lane to take the No. 1 spot.

Chastain, who has a watermelon farm in Florida, smashed a melon to celebrate the career milestone in his post-race interview.

Mexico’s Daniel Suarez won the first stage, controlling the first portion of laps after starting from the No. 2 position.

Suarez’s day changed early in the second stage.

The No. 99 car got caught in the clutter on a turn, causing Suarez to spin out. The damage was a flat tire and Suarez’s standing in the race as he dropped to the back of the field. Denny Hamlin claimed stage two.

Hamlin finished 18th. Suarez recovered, but finished 24th.

It was nothing but bright, blue skies for NASCAR’s second race at COTA. A massive shift from the inaugural race in Austin that was halted with 14 laps remaining due to heavy rain. Chase Elliott was declared the winner in that May 2021 race.