AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Longhorns’ move to the Southeastern Conference has been talked about for a long time, and now we finally know how Texas football’s inaugural slate in the SEC will look.

Non-conference will be highlighted by the Week 2 matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Both the Longhorns and Wolverines are currently in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The first SEC game for the Longhorns will be in Austin with Texas hosting Mississippi State. After that will be Red River Rivalry with both Texas and Oklahoma meeting as SEC foes.

The Longhorns wrap up the regular season as they had for years before Texas A&M moved to the SEC. Texas will travel to College Station on November 30 to duel with their old rivals.

2024 Texas Football Schedule

August 31: vs. Colorado State

September 7: @ Michigan

September 14: vs. UTSA

September 21: Louisiana-Monroe

September 28: Mississippi State

October 5: OPEN WEEK

October 12: vs. Oklahoma

October 19: vs. Georgia

October 26: @ Vanderbilt

November 2: OPEN WEEK

November 9: vs. Florida

November 16: @ Arkansas

November 23: Kentucky

November 30: @ Texas A&M