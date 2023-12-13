AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Longhorns’ move to the Southeastern Conference has been talked about for a long time, and now we finally know how Texas football’s inaugural slate in the SEC will look.
Non-conference will be highlighted by the Week 2 matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Both the Longhorns and Wolverines are currently in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
The first SEC game for the Longhorns will be in Austin with Texas hosting Mississippi State. After that will be Red River Rivalry with both Texas and Oklahoma meeting as SEC foes.
The Longhorns wrap up the regular season as they had for years before Texas A&M moved to the SEC. Texas will travel to College Station on November 30 to duel with their old rivals.
2024 Texas Football Schedule
August 31: vs. Colorado State
September 7: @ Michigan
September 14: vs. UTSA
September 21: Louisiana-Monroe
September 28: Mississippi State
October 5: OPEN WEEK
October 12: vs. Oklahoma
October 19: vs. Georgia
October 26: @ Vanderbilt
November 2: OPEN WEEK
November 9: vs. Florida
November 16: @ Arkansas
November 23: Kentucky
November 30: @ Texas A&M