First look: Cowboys practice will air live on KBVO-TV on Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys will give fans the first true look at the 2020 roster on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Sunday’s practice, dubbed “Cowboys Night” by the organization, will be aired live in Central Texas on KBVO-TV from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Former Cowboys Michael Irvin and Nate Newton will provide commentary and a breakdown of the practice as the Cowboys move closer to the start of the regular season on Sept. 13. Fans will not be allowed to attend Sunday’s practice at AT&T Stadium.

Without preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cowboys will jump right into the regular season, traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener in two weeks. As of now, Dallas plans to allow a limited amount of fans at AT&T Stadium in the second week of the season when the Cowboys host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 20.

In his first-year as head coach, Mike McCarthy hasn’t shied away from the expectations of a franchise starving for deep postseason success. On Sunday, this will be the public’s first chance to see a high-powered offensive in action and watch 2020 first round pick CeeDee Lamb catch NFL passes for the first time.

As for injuries, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith returned to practice on Friday. Defensive back Chidobe Awuzie is making progress and could return “soon,” according to defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist.

Watch the Cowboys scrimmage Sunday at 5 p.m. on KBVO-TV in Central Texas